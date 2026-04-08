Suburban Chicago man busted with gun, marijuana during home search: police
AURORA, Ill. - An Aurora man was charged after a search warrant uncovered a gun and 2 kilograms of illegal marijuana from his home on Monday.
What we know:
Estevon D. Vargas, 24, was charged with armed violence, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and several other gun and cannabis-related offenses, according to Illinois State Police.
After an "extensive" investigation, the Kendall County Police Assistance Team and Aurora police executed a search warrant at Vargas' home in the 300 block of Michigan Avenue.
During the search, officers found a gun and roughly 2 kilograms of marijuana and other cannabis products.
Vargas was ordered held without bail at the Kane County Jail.
What's next:
His next court appearance is scheduled for April 22.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police and the Kane County Sheriff's Office.