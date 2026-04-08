Suburban Chicago man busted with gun, marijuana during home search: police

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The Brief An Aurora man faces multiple charges after police found a gun and about 2 kilograms of illegal marijuana during a search of his home. Authorities say the warrant was executed following an extensive investigation involving multiple agencies. The 24-year-old is being held without bail and is due in court later this month.



An Aurora man was charged after a search warrant uncovered a gun and 2 kilograms of illegal marijuana from his home on Monday.

What we know:

Estevon D. Vargas, 24, was charged with armed violence, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and several other gun and cannabis-related offenses, according to Illinois State Police.

After an "extensive" investigation, the Kendall County Police Assistance Team and Aurora police executed a search warrant at Vargas' home in the 300 block of Michigan Avenue.

During the search, officers found a gun and roughly 2 kilograms of marijuana and other cannabis products.

Vargas was ordered held without bail at the Kane County Jail.

What's next:

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 22.