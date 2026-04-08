Thornton Township trustee who raised concerns about Tiffany Henyard’s spending dies, officials say

The Brief Thornton Township Trustee Christopher Gonzalez, who spoke out against Tiffany Henyard’s leadership and spending, has died, officials said. Gonzalez had opposed Henyard publicly and boycotted a 2024 board meeting over governance disputes. Officials praised his service; the cause of death has not been released.



A Thornton Township trustee who publicly raised concerns about former Dolton Mayor and Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard’s leadership and spending has died, officials said.

What we know:

Township officials announced the death of Christopher Gonzalez in a public notice Wednesday from Supervisor Napoleon Harris.

"As a fellow elected official, I had the privilege of serving alongside Christopher and witnessing firsthand his unwavering commitment to the people of Thornton Township. He approached his role with integrity, compassion and a genuine desire to make a difference in the lives of others," part of the letter reads. "Christopher wasn't just a colleague—he was a dedicated public servant who led with purpose and heart."

Gonzalez previously spoke out against Henyard, citing concerns and frustrations about her spending plans.

He was also one of two trustees who boycotted a board meeting in November 2024 to halt decision-making and the appointment of a new trustee to fill a board vacancy.

RELATED: Thornton Township trustees boycott meeting with Tiffany Henyard, citing transparency concerns

What we don't know:

Further information about the cause of Gonzalez’s death has not been publicly released.

What's next:

Harris also recognized Gonzalez’s "passion for the community, his steady leadership, and his willingness to always put people first" in his letter.

"During this incredibly difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with his family, his beloved children, friends and all who lived him. May you find comfort in the legacy of service he leaves behind and strength in the many lives he touched. Rest well Chris," Harris said in the notice.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.