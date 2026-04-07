Suburban Chicago men, Georgia woman held in custody after police chases

The Brief Four people were recently arrested in separate police chases across DuPage County. Each is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, along with additional offenses. All were ordered to remain in custody.



Three men from suburban Chicago and one woman from Georgia are being held in custody after allegedly leading officers on separate chases over the past 10 days.

The backstory:

DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said the arrests involved officers from the Illinois State Police and police departments in Addison, West Chicago and Westmont.

Each suspect faces at least one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, a Class 4 felony.

Ivan Rankins, 25, of Willowbrook

Ivan Rankins

Rankins allegedly fled a Westmont officer early March 28 along Route 83 near 55th Street, reaching speeds of about 110 mph before leaving the vehicle at a Burr Ridge pantry. He also faces charges including DUI and reckless driving. His next court date is April 28.

Angelo Navarro, 20, of Addison

Angelo Navarro

Navarro allegedly drove off March 31 after officers saw his SUV parked on a sidewalk. During the chase, he reportedly reached 56 mph in a 35 mph zone, ignored stop signs and drove into oncoming traffic. He faces two felony counts and several traffic-related charges. His next court appearance is April 27.

Carlos Barrera, 20, of West Chicago

Carlos Barrera

Barrera allegedly fled officers April 2, reaching speeds near 100 mph on Roosevelt Road. During the pursuit, he reportedly struck another vehicle at a stop sign to evade police. He also faces a weapons charge and other offenses. It remains unclear when he is due back in court.

Dionna Curtis, 41, of Fairburn, Georgia

Dionna Curtis

Curtis allegedly was driving eastbound in westbound lanes of I-88 early April 6. When a state trooper attempted a stop, she reportedly continued driving about 64 mph, changed lanes without signaling and nearly hit a semi-truck before stopping. Her blood alcohol content was reported to be .192. Her next court date is May 4.

What they're saying:

Berlin said cases involving drivers fleeing police have surged in recent years, raising safety concerns on roads.

"In 2025, DuPage County recorded a total of 409 Fleeing and Eluding a Police Officer and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Police Officer cases, a 159% increase in just five years," Berlin said in a statement.

"The fact that four out of four defendants accused of this behavior this past week have been detained pre-trial sends a strong message that in DuPage County we do not tolerate this type of dangerous behavior that puts the public at great risk. A triple-digit-increase of a dangerous behavior that needlessly puts the general public at great risk is completely unacceptable.

"Law Enforcement in DuPage County is committed to bringing an end to this epidemic. Our officers are extremely well trained and will aggressively, yet safely, use every tool at our disposal, including helicopters, drones and the assistance of neighboring jurisdictions, to arrest and charge anyone who attempts to flee from police."