Thornton Township trustees to boycott meeting, citing transparency concerns
THORNTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. - Two Thornton Township trustees plan to boycott Tuesday's scheduled board meeting, citing concerns over transparency and accountability.
In a joint statement, Christopher Gonzalez and Carmen Carlisle said the meeting’s agenda was not properly vetted and included items that could lead to unnecessary conflict. They emphasized their commitment to addressing key issues that remain unsolved, such as reviewing township bills and selecting a new bank account.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Thornton Township Hall in South Holland. The official agenda can be found here.
The trustees also expressed concern over an agenda item calling for the appointment of a new board member. They argued that such a decision should be made by the residents of Thornton Township, not a select group of board members.
"We know from past experience, like the appointment of Tiffany Henyard as Supervisor, that making these decisions without input from our community can lead to divisive, problematic outcomes," the statement read.
The trustees said they are committed to ensuring that board meetings focus on issues that matter most to Thornton Township residents.
The trustees’ absence will prevent a quorum, meaning the meeting can't proceed.
This isn't the first time trustees have had an issue with Henyard's meeting agenda. At a meeting in July, the board gave her the silent treatment after she failed to add their proposals to the agenda.
