Tiffany Henyard gets silent treatment from trustees at Thornton Township meeting

A township board meeting ended in a stand-off in Chicago's south suburbs Tuesday night.

The feud centers around controversial Thornton Township Supervisor and Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

It was made clear that the trustees in Thornton Township have trust issues after they refused to second a motion by Henyard to get routine township bills paid.

"I motion that we pay the bills for the general fund. Is there a second? Is there a motion to second?" Henyard said.

There was radio silence following Henyard's proposal.

Board members had previously proposed several ordinances to be included on the meeting agenda. Those ordinances would put limits on elected officials so they couldn't use township funds for self-promotion. The proposal also imposed travel guidelines for elected officials and put caps on spending and salaries.

The proposals come after a series of controversial moves by Henyard, who has been accused of using public money for personal gain and not being transparent about her spending.

When the trustees showed up to the meeting, the agenda included none of those items, so they refused to budge.

