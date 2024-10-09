Thornton Township trustee resigns, Henyard and board to fill vacancy

The Brief Thornton Township Trustee Jerry Jones resigned to focus on personal and health matters. Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard and trustees will fill the vacancy, with the clerk casting a tie-breaking vote if needed. It is unclear if the board will hold a special meeting or wait until Nov. 9 to fill the seat.



There is a new vacancy on the Thornton Township Board after Trustee Jerry Jones resigned.

The reasoning behind Jones' resignation was to, "prioritize his personal and health life going forward," he said.

Jones stepped down on Monday and Township Supervisor TIffany Henyard and trustees will fill the vacancy, with the clerk casting a tie-breaking vote if needed.

Last month, a Cook County Circuit Court Judge ruled that Henyard didn't abide by proper procedure when making key appointments, including police chief.

It is unknown if the board will gather for a special meeting to fill Jones' seat or wait for the next scheduled meeting on Nov. 9.

