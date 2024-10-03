Judge threatens to hold Tiffany Henyard in contempt following recent illegal appointments

The Brief Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard appeared in court Thursday over recent illegal appointments, including Chief of Police Ron Burge Sr. A judge issued a restraining order blocking her from making appointments without trustee approval. On Thursday, a judge warned her of potential contempt if she failed to comply with the order.



Embattled Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard appeared in court Thursday over illegal appointments she made for several positions in the village.

Among the appointments was Chief of Police Ron Burge Sr., who previously served as police chief in Dixmoor and ran against Henyard in the 2021 mayoral race.

Last month, a judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking Henyard from making those appointments without approval from trustees.

The mayor had been warned that if any of her appointees reported to Village Hall, she could be held in contempt of court.

On Thursday, a judge declined to hold her in contempt but warned Henyard that if she failed to comply with the ruling, he would.

RELATED STORIES: