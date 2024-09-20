Tiffany Henyard 'illegally' appoints new Dolton police chief, village spokesperson says

The Brief A new police chief has been appointed in Dolton. Mayor Tiffany Henyard appointed Ron Burge Sr. as the new police chief, but a village spokesperson says the appointment was made "illegally." Burge, a former Dixmoor police chief and Henyard's opponent in the 2021 mayoral race, takes over as Lacey faces bankruptcy fraud charges.



Just a month after Dolton police officers cast a vote of "no confidence" in Deputy Police Chief Lewis Lacey, the village has appointed a new top law enforcement official.

Mayor Tiffany Henyard recently appointed Ron Burge Sr. the new police chief of Dolton, village spokesperson Dr. Naikita Nicci said in a statement to Fox 32. Nicci called the appointment of Burge Sr. "illegal".

"Mayor Henyard illegally appointed him a short time ago," Nicci said in the statement.

Burge, who previously served as police chief in Dixmoor, ran against Henyard in the 2021 mayoral race.

His appointment comes as Lacey faces legal trouble, having been indicted on bankruptcy fraud charges in August.

Fox 32 has reached out to Henyard's spokesperson, but has not yet heard.

