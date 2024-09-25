Judge temporarily blocks Tiffany Henyard's appointments, rules board approval required

The Brief A Cook County judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking three of Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard's appointees from taking office. Judge Thaddeus Wilson ruled that Henyard lacked the legal authority to make these appointments without Village Board approval. The judge warned that Henyard could face contempt of court charges if the appointees continue to report to Village Hall.



A Cook County judge has issued a temporary restraining order blocking three of Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard's top appointees from taking office.

Judge Thaddeus Wilson ruled Wednesday evening that Henyard did not have the legal authority to appoint a new police chief, village administrator and village attorney without the approval of the Dolton Village Board.

Four trustees opposed to Henyard requested the temporary restraining order, arguing that those appointments must be approved by trustees under the law.

The judge agreed, stating, "The mayor has to follow the law and can't make appointments from her house."

He also warned that Henyard could be held in contempt of court if those appointees continue to report to Village Hall.

The four trustees who requested the temporary restraining order shared this statement on the case:

"Today's ruling is a victory not just for the plaintiffs myself, Trustee Brittney Norwood, Trustee Kiana Bechler, Trustee Tammy Brown and Clerk Alison Key but for every resident of the Village of Dolton. The court's decision to void Mayor Henyard's unlawful appointments sends a clear message: we are here to uphold the law and safeguard the trust you placed in us.

"This is about more than politics – it's about protecting the integrity of our local government and securing a better future for our community. As the majority of your elected Trustees, we stand united in our commitment to you. Today's ruling is a positive step, but let me be clear – our fight is far from over. We are determined to clean house, restore accountability, and ensure your voice is represented in every decision made in our Village.

"To the residents of Dolton, we hear you, we see you, and we are working tirelessly on your behalf. Today's victory is just the beginning. Together, we will rebuild Dolton with transparency, fairness, and leadership that serves the people – not special interests.

"Thank you for your continued trust and support. With your partnership, we will keep pushing forward until Dolton becomes the community we all know it can be."

