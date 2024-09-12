Dolton trustees meet without Mayor Henyard, address layoffs and budget issues

The Brief Dolton trustees met without Mayor Tiffany Henyard; Trustee Stanley Brown attended and addressed residents. Discussions included potential layoffs and the need for a new bank after Henyard allegedly refused to sign checks. The board imposed a temporary moratorium on travel reimbursements due to misuse of village funds; Henyard’s attorney did not respond to comment requests.



Trustees met Thursday night in Dolton to discuss their financial future, but Mayor Tiffany Henyard did not attend, and the meeting proceeded without her.

The crowd cheered when Trustee Stanley Brown arrived at the Dolton Fieldhouse. Brown, who has previously supported Henyard, was the fifth trustee to join the meeting.

"I had residents that said come to this meeting, some said don’t come to this meeting, I’m here for all the residents," said Brown.

The rescheduled meeting of the Dolton Board of Trustees came a little over a week after Henyard attempted to hold her own meeting, which lacked a quorum.

During that meeting, she announced a new village attorney and administrator. Trustee Jason House said that meeting was unofficial and the appointments were not approved.

The trustees discussed the budget and potential layoffs.

"This may include another round of layoffs. If that happens, we will do them all at one time," House said.

House also noted that the village must seek a new bank after Henyard allegedly refused to sign numerous checks totaling millions of dollars.

House stepped in to sign them, but said Henyard disapproved.

"The mayor’s office was disappointed in that they contacted our bank claiming false, false signatures on the bank account so the bank essentially said we are not playing this game we are tired of it and gave us a 60 day notice," House said.

The board also approved a temporary moratorium on travel reimbursements for elected officials and employees, following accusations against Henyard of misusing village funds.

We reached out to Henyard’s attorney for comment but have not received a response.

