Dolton in Crisis: Lightfoot set to unveil alarming report on Tiffany Henyard's spending, sources say

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to present a report on Mayor Tiffany Henyard’s spending in what promises to be another tense day in Dolton.

Sources indicate the report's findings are not favorable, with the village reportedly facing millions in debt and potentially struggling to make payroll in the coming weeks.

This development follows an already tumultuous week in Dolton. During Tuesday night’s board meeting, Mayor Henyard was accompanied by two criminal lawyers, who also joined the board’s closed executive session.

In response to financial pressures, several Dolton employees were laid off at the meeting, and Police Chief Lewis Lacey was placed on administrative leave. Trustees cited the need to reduce payroll as the reason for these actions.

The board also approved a freeze on credit card spending at Tuesday's meeting amid an ongoing federal investigation into Mayor Henyard.

The Board of Trustees hired Lightfoot in April as a "special investigator" to examine Henyard's alleged mishandling of village funds. For the past four months, Lightfoot has been investigating various alleged spending sprees, including a costly trip to Las Vegas last year funded by taxpayers.

Public comment is expected at tonight’s special meeting, with a packed house anticipated. Tuesday’s meeting reached capacity quickly, and not all residents who wanted to attend were able to get in.

Tonight's meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the park district’s fieldhouse.