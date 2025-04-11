Wing Snob to open new location in another Chicago suburb this summer

The Brief Wing Snob plans to open a new restaurant in Romeoville by mid-July. The fast-casual chain offers wings, sandwiches, tenders, and loaded fries. Buildout begins May 1, with hiring set to start soon.



Wing Snob, a fast-growing national chicken wing chain, is making its debut in Romeoville this summer.

What we know:

The restaurant is set to open in mid-July at 482 North Weber Road, just south of the Walgreens, according to the Village of Romeoville.

Wing Snob is known for its "always fresh, never frozen" wings, and the menu includes a wide variety of dipping sauces, sandwiches, chicken tenders, and loaded fries with customizable toppings.

Buildout of the space is scheduled to begin May 1, and the business will start hiring soon.

"We are excited to see that Wing Snob’s move into the Chicago market includes Romeoville," said Mayor John Noak. "We are happy to have another food offering for our residents and are ready to welcome another new business to our community."

What we don't know:

An exact opening date has not yet been announced. Details about job openings and the number of positions available are also still to come.

What's next:

Those interested can visit wingsnob.com to check out the menu or apply for jobs at the new Romeoville location.