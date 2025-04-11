Englewood train car theft: 5 arrested, one suspect injured trying to get away, police say

The Brief Police arrested five people Friday morning in the 6100 block of South Stewart Avenue. Officers say the group was seen taking items from train cars before fleeing. One person was injured while allegedly trying to board a moving train to get away.



Five people were arrested early Friday morning after Chicago police say they were caught stealing from train cars in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers were patrolling near the 6100 block of South Stewart Avenue around 6:37 a.m. when they spotted several people taking items from train cars, according to the Chicago Police Department.

As officers approached, the group scattered in different directions. Five people were taken into custody, including a 27-year-old man who police say tried to escape by attempting to hop onto a moving train.

The man injured his leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition, police said.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared what type of property was being taken from the train cars, and the ages of the others arrested were not released.

What's next:

Area Two detectives are investigating.