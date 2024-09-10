Thornton Township trustees cancel events, Tiffany Henyard calls it personal

The Brief Thornton Township trustees voted to cancel several upcoming events, despite Supervisor Tiffany Henyard's support.

Henyard accused the board of targeting her, not the community.

Henyard highlighted her efforts to turn around the township's finances, boasting a $9.7 million surplus.

Tensions flared once again at a Thornton Township board meeting, as trustees voted to cancel several upcoming township events, including Gospel Fest, House Fest, and Bingo, despite Supervisor Tiffany Henyard's support.

Henyard cast her vote in favor of the events, but all were ultimately rejected by the board.

One event, a tech-savvy initiative, initially failed but was later approved with a reduced budget. Henyard, frustrated by the outcome, accused the board of acting against her rather than in the interest of the community.

"Because the residents love the events that we do here at Thornton Township. Prior to me, y'all have always had events, so I don't understand why it’s a problem now that Tiffany Henyard is the supervisor, when it wasn’t a problem when Frank Zuccarelli was the supervisor," she said during the meeting.

In her supervisor’s report, Henyard emphasized her success in turning around the township's finances. She noted that when she took office in 2022, the township faced multimillion-dollar deficits, but it now boasts a surplus of $9.7 million.