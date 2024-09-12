Dolton deputy superintendent of schools to sue district over alleged racial discrimination

The Brief Dr. Sonya Whitaker plans to file a lawsuit against Dolton West School District 148 and Superintendent Dr. Kevin Nohelty, accusing them of racial discrimination, retaliation and violations of federal law. The lawsuit follows Dr. Whitaker's concerns about mismanagement of public funds, and a press conference will be held with her attorneys and Rev. Jesse Jackson at Rainbow PUSH Coalition Headquarters.



The Dolton deputy superintendent of schools plans to file a lawsuit Thursday against the district and current superintendent for alleged racial discrimination and retaliation.

Dr. Sonya Whitaker is accusing Dolton West School District 148 and Supt. Dr. Kevin Nohelty of racial discrimination, retaliation and violations of federal law, including U.S. Code § 1981 and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

The lawsuit comes after Dr. Whitaker said she raised concerns about the mismanagement of public funds within the district.

Dr. Whitaker and her attorneys plan to discuss the lawsuit during a news conference on Thursday.

In addition to Dr Whitaker, her attorneys, S. Todd Yeary and Chiquita Hall-Jackson, and Rev. Jesse Jackson will attend the news conference, which will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Rainbow PUSH Coalition Headquarters.

Editor's note: The press release received from Dr. Whitaker's attorneys stated that she was a former deputy superintendent. However, the media contact noted that this was an error and that she is still employed with the district.