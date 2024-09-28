Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard faces eviction notice amid ongoing controversies

Embattled Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard faces a new crisis: she is reportedly being evicted from her home.

FOX 32 has obtained copies of an eviction notice filed in Cook County Court against Henyard and her boyfriend, Kamal Woods.

Henyard has rented a home in the 14600 block of South Harvard for the past three years, but the property owner said she and Woods are behind on rent and owe more than $3,300.

The notice also stated that Henyard has refused to allow an inspection of the property.

We reached out to Henyard's attorney, who responded via text, asserting that the story is false and that no rent payments have been missed.

More updates on this story will be provided as they become available.

