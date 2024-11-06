‘Most infamous mayor in America’: Dolton residents sound off at village board meeting

For the first time in months, Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard and all six village trustees were in the same room, convening for a Regular Board of Trustees meeting.

By 9 p.m. on Wednesday, the meeting was still underway—with several agenda items still untouched.

Henyard promised to veto decisions that she disagreed with, as she did with approved items from last month’s board meeting.

As is par for the course, the meeting consisted of a tug-of-war between Henyard and several village trustees.



Those four trustees—Kiana Belcher, Brittney Norwood, Jason House, and Tammy Brown—have been going head-to-head with the Henyard since the village's dire financial situation was exposed.

On Wednesday, it was revealed the village office is even out of paper and ink, with the clerk noting that more supplies have been ordered. Clerk Alison Key added that their vendor was waiting to get paid before fulfilling the order.

Another long-fought battle has been where to hold monthly meetings. Wednesday’s meeting was held at the park district building. It’s a site that residents have been calling on Henyard to use more often, as there is more space and it allows more people to attend.

About fifty residents showed up to watch the drama unfold. Henyard herself, arrived 25 minutes late—something that didn’t go unnoticed by frustrated community members.

"It’s not our fault that Tiffany Henyard has become the most infamous mayor in America due to her inability to listen to reason," one resident said.

"Did we hear any plans about safety with the new police chief, did we hear anything about guns? No, it’s about protecting her, it ain’t about protecting the village. Period. The attorneys ain’t about protecting the village, it’s about protecting her," another community member said.

"A lot of y’all come to the podium and y’all talk about things that you got no concrete evidence of," said Henyard. "All the energy you guys place into me, I wish you guys would pour that into yourselves, and that means your lives, your love for your family members. If you pour that same energy into yourself, you would be so much further in life."

Henyard also said that come February, she anticipates she will be re-elected by a landslide.

Trustee Jason House is also running for mayor in an attempt to unseat Henyard.