Aurora duo charged with overnight business burglaries, police say

Two 18-year-old Aurora men have been charged after police say a pair of businesses were burglarized early Friday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded around 2:13 a.m. to the 2300 block of South Eola Road after an alarm went off at a business. Even after the alarm company tried to cancel the call, police continued to the scene to make sure everything was secure.

When officers arrived, they saw damage from forced entry and a vehicle leaving the area. A traffic stop moments later led to the discovery of evidence connecting the occupants to the burglaries, police said.

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office approved felony counts for both suspects:

Andrew G. Gajdalo, charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, and criminal damage to property.

Brevin S. Koering, charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Andrew G. Gajdalo and Brevin S. Koering | APD

Both were taken to the Aurora Police Department for processing and given future court dates.

What they're saying:

"This case reflects the kind of attentiveness and sound judgment that defines our department," Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas said in a statement.

"Our officers trusted their instincts, followed up, and ultimately stopped those responsible. Property crimes may not always make headlines, but they directly impact our residents and business owners — which is why they remain a continued focus for us across the community."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.