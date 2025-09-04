Aurora teen brutally assaulted senior during robbery attempt, police say

The Brief A 17-year-old is accused of assaulting a 70-year-old man during an attempted robbery in Aurora last week. The victim suffered serious facial injuries, including a broken orbital bone, according to police. The teen faces multiple felony charges and was taken to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center.



A 17-year-old boy is facing felony charges after police say he assaulted a 70-year-old man during an attempted robbery last week in Aurora.

What we know:

Aurora police said officers responded just after 11 p.m. on Aug. 28 to the 2000 block of West Galena Boulevard for reports of an attempted robbery and aggravated battery.

The victim told officers he was approached by a young man who demanded money, then struck him multiple times in the face and head. Police said the attack continued after the victim was knocked to the ground.

The victim was able to break free and call police, but not without suffering significant facial injuries, including swelling to both eyes, a facial laceration, and a broken orbital bone confirmed by doctors at Mercy Hospital.

When officers arrived, they located the teen suspect nearby. He allegedly ran but was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

What they're saying:

"This was a violent, unprovoked attack on a member of our community," Aurora Police Chief Matthew Thomas said in a statement. "It’s especially troubling when seniors are victimized, and we remain committed to protecting those who need it the most."

What's next:

The teen, who lives in Aurora, has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery, attempted robbery, resisting a peace officer, and aggravated battery to a person over 60. He was taken to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center.

Aurora Police said the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.