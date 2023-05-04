Aurora's Food Truck Fest returns with 28 mouth-watering options

Your hunger might lead you to DuPage County this Friday – just follow the trucks!

Aurora is hosting a Food Truck Fest.

There will be 28 food trucks featuring all types of cuisine, including BBQ and sweet treats.

There will also be a boba truck joining the festivities this year.

There will be something for everyone's palate and the event is expected to be even more popular this year.

"I think especially because of the pandemic, we want to get out and see our friends and neighbors and be part of our community, it's really special to us," said Marissa Amoni, Aurora Downtown manager.

The Food Truck Festival started six years ago on the first Friday of May as part of Aurora's First Friday's Art festivities.