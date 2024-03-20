Austin sexual assault: Chicago police seek male suspect

Chicago police are looking to identify a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint on the city's West Side.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on March 14 in the 200 block of S. Cicero Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

According to police, the victim had just left a local business and was about to enter her vehicle when the offender came up from behind her, pulled out a gun and forced her into the passenger seat of the vehicle. He then drove her to an unknown location where he sexually assaulted her.

The offender was described as a Black man in his 20s, with facial hair and full lips, and was wearing all black clothing and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-8251.