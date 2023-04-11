Austin shooting leaves man wounded

A man was found shot in the buttocks Monday night in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Officers founded the 24-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:19 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Race Avenue, police said.

The victim was transported to West Suburban Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

He was unable to provide further details about the shooting to police.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives as investigate.