Ava Marie Ogden: Missing Chicago girl last seen Tuesday, police say

A 17-year-old girl was reported missing on Wednesday after she was last seen the day before on Chicago’s Southwest Side, according to police.

What we know:

Police said Ava Marie Ogden was last seen Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood, leaving the area of the 2600 block of West 22nd Place.

She is described as a Hispanic girl, standing 5 foot 3, weighing 135 pounds, and having green eyes, brown hair and a light complexion. She has a piercing on her left eyebrow and currently has short hair.

At the time Ogden was last seen, she was wearing a black jacket.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Ogden's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Chicago police detectives at 312-742-8255.