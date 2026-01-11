Chicago crime: Man fatally shot in back on South Side, police say

The Brief A 35-year-old man was shot and killed on Chicago's South Side overnight, police said. The victim was not identified by authorities. No offenders are in custody.



A 35-year-old man was shot and killed on the city’s South Side overnight.

What we know:

Police responded to the 1600 block of E. 85th Place a little before 10:30 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victim was shot in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

No offenders are in custody.

Authorities did not identify the victim.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.