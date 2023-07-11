Baby boy found dead inside Chicago home: police

Chicago police are investigating the death of a baby boy who was found unresponsive Monday morning in Gresham on the South Side.

The male infant was discovered inside a home shortly after 9 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 78th Street, according to Chicago police.

The boy was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the boy as 2-month-old Kaiden Tappler.

Area detectives are conducting a death investigation pending autopsy results.