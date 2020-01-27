Baby shot was wounded by parents struggling over gun; one in custody

A 1-year-old boy was shot in the head Monday in Uptown while his parents tussled over a gun inside their home and it went off — not by a stray bullet, as his father claimed, Chicago police say.

Detectives determined the parents were struggling over a gun inside their home when it discharged and a bullet ricocheted and struck the 23-month-old boy, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in an interview Tuesday morning.

“The bullet didn’t penetrate the skull,” Guglielmi said. “He’ll be fine.”

One of the parents remain in custody, police said Tuesday afternoon. No charges have been filed.

Police initially responded Monday evening to Leland and Clarendon after the father claimed someone else had shot at them there about 7:40 p.m., but officers couldn’t find a crime scene, Guglielmi said.

“We have many questions about the timeline of events & will seek physical evidence and video to corroborate the reports,” Guglielmi said on Twitter shortly after the shooting.

By Tuesday morning, detectives determined that no shooting ever occurred at that location, but that the boy was wounded in a struggle in a home about a half block away, Guglielmi said.

Advertisement

He said a domestic complaint was made against the parents years ago, but couldn’t elaborate.

The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services is investigating the incident, spokesman Jassen Strokosch said. DCFS hasn’t had prior contact with the family.

After the shooting, the father brought the boy to Weiss Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The child was later transferred Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he remains.