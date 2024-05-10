Chicago moms impacted by violence unite for support, self-care ahead of Mother's Day

A community of Chicago women who have lost their children to senseless violence is coming together this Mother’s Day.

On Friday, about 150 women met at St. Sabina Church in Auburn Gresham for a special event focused on self-care and healing.

For the last 10 years, Purpose Over Pain has held the event each spring – offering strength during what can be a difficult weekend.

For some of the women in attendance, Sunday will mark their first Mother’s Day without their son or daughter – a void that only those who have experienced it can truly understand.

"Our life will never be the same, this is our new norm, but we have to learn how to walk in this pain," said Pam Bosley, co-founder, Purpose Over Pain.

In a room filled with smiles and positivity, there was also grace and compassion, along with a deep understanding of loss.

"Our child was taken from us," said Melissa Vazquez, who attended the event. "How do you even wake up every morning to know that a piece of you is gone?"

To encourage self-care, moms were treated to manicures, massages, lashes, fresh cuts and more during the ‘Annual Spa Day.’

"This year was hard for me because he was 18 years old when he was murdered, and it’s been 18 years since it happened," said Bosley.

Bosley, who co-founded Purpose Over Pain with Annette Nance-Holt in 2007, lost her son Terrell in 2006.

"You’re not alone, and don’t try to do this by yourself," said Bosley. "The goal is to transform your pain into a purpose."

"We don’t get our babies back, but it’s a sense of support," added Vazquez.

Vazquez's son, Isaiah Rodriguez, was shot and killed in February 2023.

She is now finding a new system of support in women like Annette Johnson, who lost her son Kewon Vilella in October 2016.

Together, they are finding hope for the future and discovering how to turn their pain into purpose.

"It’s hard, but it’s important because it gives you the opportunity to share and be with other mothers that are experiencing the same hurt and pain," said Annette Johnson.

Ahead of Father’s Day, Purpose Over Pain will be hosting a similar event for local dads who have experienced the pain of losing a child to senseless violence.

It is scheduled for Saturday, June 8 at St. Sabina Church. Additional details will be made available online.