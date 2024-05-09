Orland Park releases lineup for Summerfest

article

Summerfest Returns to Orland Park this June!

Orland Park Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Thursday that the event will run from Friday, June 14, until Sunday, June 16, at the 153rd Street Metra Station.

The event will feature a carnival, live music, various dining options and a car show.

"Last year’s debut SummerFest event was bigger and better than we could have imagined," said Chamber President Ramzi Hassan. "We anticipate another great event this year with some exciting new additions and something for everyone."

On Friday, June 14, the event will kick off with a Sensory Carnival Session for individuals with special needs from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. The carnival will open to the general public at 5 p.m.

Friday night's main stage entertainment starts with Andrew Scott Denlinger playing rock and roll, followed by local favorite Saving Grace at 6:30 p.m., offering a country music experience. The evening will culminate with Sparks Fly: The Ultimate Taylor Swift Experience at 9 p.m.

"Concertgoers won’t want to miss this event," said Hassan. "We have a diverse, top-notch lineup of bands spanning the weekend for nonstop concert-style entertainment."

On Saturday, June 15, the carnival opens at noon, accompanied by House of Music bands performing a variety of favorites. Ramzi and the Loafers will take the stage at 4:30 p.m. with ska/punk sounds, followed by Who Dat Dere at 6:30 p.m., a cover band playing hits from classic rock, the 80s, 90s, and more. The night concludes with Kashmir playing the best of Led Zeppelin at 9 p.m.

The final day, June 16, starts at noon, with the car show beginning at 3 p.m.

DJ entertainment starts at noon, followed by PriSSillas at 3 p.m., Of Perception at 5 p.m., and The Neverly Brothers at 7 p.m., offering a range of musical experiences.

Local food vendors include Ice Ice Baby, Chick-fil-A, Eiffel Waffle, Joey's Red Hots, Palermo's, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Robek's Juice, Peppo's Subs, Frosty Dogs and Cousins Maine Lobster.

On-site VIP and handicap parking is available at the 153rd Street Metra lot. Free parking is available in the neighboring Metra lot on Park Station Blvd., with Centennial Park ballfield parking nearby.

Sponsors of the event include Premier Sponsor Village of Orland Park, Trinity Lutheran Church, Morgan Stanley, Barracco's Pizza, Loyola Medicine, Dreammaker Kitchen & Bath, Portillo's, Rizza Cars, GMI Mechanical, Images Med Spa, and Precision Today. Co-op Sponsors are United Vein, Kerry Funeral Home, and the U.S. Army.

For more information about Orland Park Area Chamber of Commerce SummerFest, visit orlandparkchamber.org/summerfest or call (708) 349-2972.

