Mother, child who were abducted on Chicago's NW Side found safe: CPD

Update (9:54 p.m. Sunday):

The mother and child who were abducted late Sunday afternoon on the Northwest Side have been found safe, according to Chicago police.

No injuries were reported. Further details on the suspects are still limited.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

Original:

A mother and her child were abducted on the city's Northwest Side and Chicago police are working to track down the suspects responsible.

The incident happened at 4:39 p.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of N Austin Avenue.

A witness at the scene told police a woman and her child were inside an apartment when they were allegedly forced into an SUV by two male suspects, according to Chicago police. The ages of the woman and child are unknown.

The suspects then took off southbound with both of the victims in the vehicle, CPD said.

Further details are limited at this time and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.