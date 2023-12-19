Boy among 2 critically hurt in apartment fire in Back of the Yards

A 14-year-old boy and a woman were critically injured after a large fire broke out Thursday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The fire started around 1 a.m. in a two-story apartment building located at 1901 W. 47th St., according to Chicago fire officials. Flames shot through the windows and roof of the building near 47th Street and Wolcott Avenue.

Firefighters used several ground hoses and ladder truck streams on the blaze for several hours.

The teen suffered burns to the arm and a 47-year-old woman was burned throughout her body, according to police. They were both transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, fire officials said.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or how many other residents were displaced.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.