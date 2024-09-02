Chicago man charged with robbing 4 at gunpoint inside business

article

A Chicago man has been charged with robbing four people at gunpoint last month inside a South Side business.

Darrion Bennett, 33, allegedly entered a Back of the Yards business on Aug. 16 and robbed four people while armed with a gun in the 5300 block of South Halsted Street, according to police.

Bennett was arrested Thursday a block away from where the robberies happened. He was charged with four felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm.

Bennett has a detention hearing scheduled for Monday. No further information was provided.