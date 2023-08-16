Back-to-school excitement builds in Chicago's suburbs

As the new school year begins, students in various suburban districts are eagerly returning to their classrooms and bringing positive energy with them.

"We're doing a lot of Homecoming prep right now and I'm really excited," shared one enthusiastic student.

Another student mentioned their commitment to helping underclassmen adapt to the new environment: "Helping the underclassmen adjust to the new environment because I know it can be stressful."

Wheeling High School, which is part of District 214, warmly welcomed students back on Wednesday. The district is also introducing 108 new teachers to its educational family.

This academic year, Wheeling High School boasts several new improvements, including a new turf, stadium lights, track, and scoreboard.

Principal Bradford Hubbard of Wheeling High School urged both students and staff to contribute positively to the school environment and recognize their influence on shaping it.

"We couldn't be more excited serving our students, and serving our community is incredibly humbling, it's a huge honor but it's also an enormous responsibility that we take really seriously," Principal Hubbard said.

Throughout District 214, a total of 12,000 students have returned to their studies, with 1,700 of them attending Wheeling High School.