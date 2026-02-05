Back of the Yards shooting ends in crash, hospitalization

The Brief A 20-year-old man was shot while driving in Back of the Yards and crashed into parked cars. The shooting happened near 50th and May streets just before 9 p.m. He is in critical condition and no arrests have been announced.



A man was shot and crashed his car Wednesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

What we know:

The 20-year-old was driving eastbound on 50th Street near May Street just before 9 p.m. when someone started shooting in his direction, according to police.

The victim was shot in the back and lost control of his vehicle, crashing into two parked vehicles. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police have not announced any arrests. Area One detectives are investigating.

No other injuries were reported.