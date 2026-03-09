Back of the Yards shooting leaves 1 dead, another wounded
CHICAGO - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Monday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
What we know:
Two men, 19 and 20, were parked around 12:44 a.m. near 50th and Justine streets when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and two people got up and started shooting at them, according to police.
The 19-year-old was shot several times and died at the scene. As of Monday morning, he had not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office. The 20-year-old was shot in the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Area One detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.