Bally's takes steps toward permanent Chicago casino with contractor hiring process

Bally's temporary downtown Chicago casino has been open for a little over four months, and the planned permanent location is getting closer to reality.

On Thursday, there was another step toward the start of construction as the process for hiring contractors to build the casino moved forward.

The minority-led partnership that Bally's hired to serve as the construction manager reached out to businesses. The Chicago Community Builders Collective hosted an informational meeting to inform companies about what they need to do in order to bid on the next batch of work. Their presentation included renderings of the casino's interiors.

Bally's says it wants to ensure the involvement of Chicago's local groups and organizations, as well as small, emerging, and minority-owned businesses.

The scopes of work in the next bid include elevators and escalators, curtainwall, structural steel, HVAC, and concrete.

The Chicago Community Builders Collective has partnered with Hire 360 to connect skilled tradespeople to jobs at the Bally’s Chicago casino and all other opportunities.

There's a place for union cardholders to be connected to projects around the city – at the Hire 360 website.

Hire 360 also offers paid training for construction trades.