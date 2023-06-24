Barricade situation in Schiller Park ended peacefully, police say

article

Schiller Park police said a situation involving a man possibly barricaded inside an apartment on Saturday was resolved peacefully.

The scene was near Waveland and Ruby Street.

Law enforcement from various agencies including the Cook County Sheriff's Office, Schiller Park Police and Rosemont Police were involved in the response.

Schiller Park Police dispatch told FOX 32 Chicago that they had the scene secure as of about 3:30 p.m. Schiller Park said they got the first call about the situation at 11:48 a.m.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office told FOX 32 Chicago that they were helping with traffic control.

On the scene, there were about a hundred people standing around to get a look.