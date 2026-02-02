Bartlett police investigate death behind local business

The Brief Police found a deceased person behind a business on County Farm Road in Bartlett on Jan. 30. Authorities are investigating the incident with the help of MERIT and the DuPage County Coroner. Stearns Road was temporarily closed between Newport Lane and County Farm Road.



Bartlett police are investigating the death of a person found behind a business Friday on County Farm Road.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 5500 block of County Farm Road after receiving a report of an unresponsive person. The individual was found dead outside.

The Bartlett Police Department is working with the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and the DuPage County Coroner’s Office. Authorities have not released the person’s identity or details about the circumstances surrounding the death.

Stearns Road was temporarily closed between Newport Lane and County Farm Road while the investigation continues. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.