Be on the lookout for child tax credit filing scams, BBB warns

Child tax credit filing begins next week and the Better Business Bureau is warning those enrolling to be aware of impostor scams.

Families that qualify for payments through the American Rescue Act will receive monthly payments through either direct deposit, paper check or debit cards.

The benefit, beginning July 15, is aimed at providing support to millions of families affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with parents forced to cut down on work or give up their jobs entirely to take care of children after losing access to child care.

The new payments open the door for impostors to imitate government officials to scam people out of their money, president and CEO of BBB of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas said.

"When it comes to the government being in the news, the scammers will likely use their standard playbook, meaning impostor scams may appear, with con artists pretending to ‘help’ you get your payments earlier, get more money, or commit identity theft," Bernas said.

Working exclusively through IRS.gov is one way to make sure you're not being scammed.

Government agencies such as the IRS will not call, text, DM or email you. Anyone doing so on their behalf is likely a scammer.

In June, the IRS unveiled two online tools to help people manage their monthly child tax credit payments.

Consumers can report scams to the BBB Scam Tracker or to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.