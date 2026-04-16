Realistic-looking water guns spark safety concerns across Midwest after Indiana case

The Brief Realistic-looking water guns are raising safety concerns across the Midwest, highlighted by a case in Indiana where a high school student was charged with felony intimidation after being mistaken for carrying a real firearm. Similar fears emerged in Chicago, where parents and community leaders warned the toys—often sold online and designed to look real—could provoke dangerous police responses. Authorities urge parents to monitor purchases and discourage use of replica guns, warning they can lead to life-threatening misunderstandings.



A growing trend involving realistic-looking water guns is raising alarm among parents, law enforcement, and community leaders across the Midwest—especially after a recent felony case involving a high school student in Northwest Indiana.

What we know:

Authorities say a high school senior in Portage, Ind., was participating in a popular "Senior Assassin" game when the situation escalated. Police received a call reporting a young man standing outside a Planet Fitness holding what appeared to be a real firearm. Officers responded and later determined the object was a water gun purchased through TikTok.

Despite the toy’s intended use, the teen was charged with felony intimidation and booked into the Porter County Jail.

Dig deeper:

Just days later, similar concerns surfaced in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood during a planned "teen takeover" event. Parents who were present said they were startled by how realistic the water guns looked, prompting them to intervene.

"I think that this gun should be banned right here in the city of Chicago, state of Illinois," said community advocate Martin Johnson. "This is dangerous—if not, this is a catastrophe waiting to happen."

Another community advocate, Eilynn Dixon, described the moment some teens began to reconsider.

"The police sees this, and they’re trained to shoot," Dixon said. "When that clicked, it was like a light bulb went off. Some of them immediately started dismantling it."

The water guns in question are widely available through major retailers and online platforms, including TikTok, Amazon, and Walmart. While they appear to comply with federal law—which requires toy guns to have a blaze orange tip—critics argue that regulation doesn’t go far enough.

Many of the toys feature dark, realistic designs and include flashing lights meant to simulate gunfire. In low-light conditions, especially at night, they can be nearly indistinguishable from real firearms.

Former Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel said the issue goes beyond simple misunderstandings.

"I’ve always been disappointed that we even allow it here in the United States," he said.

Weitzel added that officers are trained to treat any perceived weapon as a real threat.

"That scenario isn’t taught—how to handle a toy gun," he explained. "If an officer believes a gun poses a danger to them or others, they are trained to react. And across the country, there have been deadly incidents."

He pointed to a 2025 case in Texas where a teenager was shot and killed after reportedly being mistaken for carrying a real weapon.

What's next:

Efforts to get comment from major e-commerce platforms about how these products are marketed and sold were unsuccessful.

In the meantime, police are urging parents to stay vigilant. They recommend closely monitoring what children purchase online, discouraging the use of realistic replica guns, and emphasizing the risks of bringing such items into public spaces—particularly at night.

Officials warn that what may seem like harmless fun could quickly turn into a life-threatening situation.