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Teen girls in custody after attacking Cook County sheriff’s officers, police say

By Lauren Westphal
Published  April 15, 2026 7:22pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Two 15-year-old girls were arrested after allegedly battering Cook County Sheriff’s officers in Woodlawn.
    • Police responded to reports of gunshots and found a large fight; the teens struck officers who tried to intervene.
    • Two officers suffered minor injuries, and the cause of the initial altercation remains under investigation.

CHICAGO - Two teenage girls are in custody after battering Cook County sheriff’s officers responding to a call of gunfire Wednesday on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Police responded to gunshots in the 6400 block of S. Evans Avenue around 4:41 p.m. 

Officers arrived and found multiple people involved in a physical altercation. As they attempted to intervene, the two 15-year-old girls battered the officers, police said. Both were arrested at the scene.

(SkyFox)

One officer suffered facial bruising and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. The other officer suffered a bruised left hip and declined medical attention.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the altercation. 

What's next:

Further details haven't been released and the investigation is ongoing. 

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

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