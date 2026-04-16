Family files wrongful death lawsuit in fatal Chicago South Side crash

The Brief The family of Haroon Arrasheed, a 50-year-old man killed in a January crash on Chicago’s South Side, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging the other driver acted recklessly, possibly street racing at high speed. Arrasheed was T-boned while driving to work and later died; his family is seeking accountability and questioning why no criminal charges have been filed as the investigation continues. The accused driver’s attorney denies the claims, calling the incident a tragic accident, while highlighting the driver’s past exoneration in a wrongful conviction case.



The family of a man killed in a deadly crash on the city's South Side in January has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the other driver involved, alleging reckless and dangerous behavior on the road.

Haroon Arrasheed, 50, was driving to work when his Mini Cooper was T-boned.

His family, on Thursday, spoke from the intersection where he lost his life.

What we know:

The crash unfolded at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Jan. 7, in the 9200 block of S. Stony Island Ave., as captured by surveillance cameras. The driver of a Cadillac, identified in the civil lawsuit as Troshawn McCoy, 47, was traveling southbound on Stony Island and struck Arrasheed's car, according to police.

Arrasheed was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Three months later, Arrasheed's loved ones say they will not relent in their search for justice and accountability.

"The behavior of the defendant was not accidental, it was reckless, and his reckless behavior stole a man's life in his prime," said Rahsaan Gordon, attorney for Arrasheed's family.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday morning, alleges that McCoy was "engaged in street racing and operating his vehicle at an extremely high and dangerous rate of speed."

"A life that mattered, a life that was taken, a loss that this family and this community will carry forever," said Vina Morris, the victim's sister.

Now, Gordon is questioning why no criminal charges have been filed.

"For an individual to just walk away from the scene while somebody else has to be pried from a vehicle who has died on scene, it just seems odd," Gordon said.

What they're saying:

McCoy's attorney, Jon Erickson, responded to the lawsuit Thursday afternoon, releasing this statement to FOX Chicago:

"Although the claims made here are without merit, I know that Mr. McCoy extends his deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mr. Arrasheed. This was a tragic accident."

Dig deeper:

Erickson confirmed that McCoy is the same man who was exonerated after a wrongful conviction in a 1995 murder case. He and three others, known as the Marquette Park 4, later secured a combined $50 million settlement from the City of Chicago.

After his release, he started a luxury transportation service, McCoy Luxury Transportation Services, which is also named in the lawsuit.

Arrasheed worked as an office administrator at his mosque, Masjid Al Farooq — where he was headed the morning of the crash.

He leaves behind a wife and four daughters. One of them is set to graduate from high school next month, another from college this spring.

Arrasheed's sister is now reflecting on the man they lost.

"Haroon was a fun-loving man, a man of integrity, honor, compassion, and dignity," Morris shared. "He was hilarious, he brought joy, laughter and light into every room he entered. He was what I would call a true renaissance man because he could literally fix anything."

What's next:

Currently, no criminal charges have been filed against McCoy. According to Chicago police, detectives are still investigating the crash.