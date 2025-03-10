Wrongfully convicted 'Marquette Park 4' member writing memoir after 22 years behind bars

The Brief Troshawn McCoy, who was wrongfully convicted as a teenager, spent more than two decades locked up before being exonerated in 2017. He is now working on a memoir to share his experience and advocate for criminal justice reform. His case highlights Chicago’s history of wrongful convictions, which have led to hundreds of exonerations.



After spending more than two decades behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit, Troshawn McCoy of the "Marquette Park 4" is working on a memoir to share his story of injustice, survival, and resilience.

What we know:

In 1995, McCoy was arrested at the age of 17 in connection with a double murder and robbery in Chicago.

Despite a lack of physical or forensic evidence, he and three other teenagers—later known as the Marquette Park 4—were convicted and sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

McCoy's conviction was overturned in 2017 after more than 20 years behind bars, and prosecutors dismissed all charges. That same year, the City of Chicago settled a lawsuit with the four men for a combined $50 million.

Now, McCoy is turning his painful experience into a book that he hopes will not only shed light on the failures of the criminal justice system but also inspire those facing similar battles.

The backstory:

McCoy’s case is part of a broader pattern of wrongful convictions in Illinois, which has seen more exonerations than any other state.

The Innocence Project has dubbed Illinois the "wrongful conviction capital of the country," with 540 people exonerated to date.

His time in prison cost him his youth and major life milestones.

"I don’t know how it feels to be in your twenties, fall in love, dream of building a family, and create the stepping stones for your future," McCoy said in a statement. "All of that was taken away from me as I sat in a cold jail cell, knowing the truth, but being unable to do anything about it."

While McCoy acknowledges that his legal settlement has provided financial stability, he says no amount of money can make up for the years he lost.

"My settlement underscores a poignant reality: material wealth cannot reclaim lost time," McCoy said. "I cannot buy back the 22 years taken from me."

What's next:

McCoy's memoir will document the years he spent wrongfully imprisoned and his ongoing fight for justice.

"My experience serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need for systemic reform and the human capacity to overcome profound adversity," he said.