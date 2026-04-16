Beloved Naperville Central teacher named 2026 Illinois Teacher of the Year

The Brief A Naperville Central teacher is named the 2026 Illinois Teacher of the Year. Seth Brady was surprised during a celebration at school. Colleagues and students say his impact goes far beyond the classroom.



A longtime Naperville Central High School teacher is being recognized as the best in the state. Seth Brady was surprised with the 2026 Illinois Teacher of the Year award during an emotional celebration at his school. The veteran social studies teacher has spent more than two decades in the classroom, shaping students’ perspectives and encouraging critical thinking.

Colleagues and students say his influence reaches far beyond his classroom.

What we know:

Naperville Central High School turned into a celebration Thursday when social studies teacher Seth Brady was named the 2026 Illinois Teacher of the Year. The announcement came as a surprise, with the state superintendent presenting Brady with the honor in front of students and staff.

Brady has been teaching at the school for more than 20 years. During the celebration, he appeared shocked and emotional as applause filled the room.

In his remarks, Brady thanked his colleagues and reflected on his passion for teaching. He said his purpose has always been to help young people understand one another, both in their own communities and around the world.

Dig deeper:

The Illinois Teacher of the Year is the state’s top honor for educators. It is awarded each year to one standout teacher selected from a group of finalists. This year, there were 13.

At Naperville Central, school leaders say Brady’s teaching style focuses on curiosity, critical thinking, and helping students understand their role in shaping the future.

What they're saying:

The State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Tony Sanders, says the students' efforts for the surprise spoke for themselves.

"We have done a lot of these and the reaction of your students to your entry into this room far beyond exceeds anything I have seen before," said Dr. Sanders. "So it says a lot about the way your students feel about you and your colleagues here from Naperville Central."

The school’s principal praised Brady for pushing both students and staff to think differently.

"Seth, your work has challenged us all to think bigger about what teaching and learning could be," said Jackie Thornton. "You have reminded us that the most powerful classrooms aren’t built on answers, but on curiosity, on courage, on the ability to ask 'What if?'"

Ellen Small, a senior, hit the podium before Mr. Brady.

"The classes I have taken with him as my teacher have been by far the most defining experiences of my high school years and I know I can speak for an entire community of students when I say that his guidance and support and unwavering amount of belief in us not only shapes how we learn, but who we are becoming," said Small. "He has built a space where students feel safe, respected, and deeply connected, and I have rarely seen anyone ever take a room full of total strangers and turn them into a genuine community the way that Mr. Brady does. And that has left a permanent mark on our school culture."

Seth Brady was the last one to speak. He expressed how grateful he was for this recognition, thanked his colleagues for all their support, then got emotional, reflecting on his teaching journey.

"I really think about it, not to get too, ya know, touchy-feely here, I am already, you know, welling up that my soul was pulled towards helping young people understand one another, not just in their own communities, which there’s plenty to understand in your own community, but worldwide," Seth Brady said. "And I also think that my soul was pulled to all of you, so thank you so much."