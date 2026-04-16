Man killed in late-night Chicago shootout, police say

The Brief A 44-year-old man was shot and killed during an argument Wednesday night. The shooting happened in the 8700 block of South Union Avenue. Police say two men approached the victim before gunfire was exchanged.



A man was killed in a shootout Wednesday night on Chicago’s South Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 9:16 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Union Avenue in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police said a 44-year-old man was sitting inside a vehicle when two unknown men approached him on foot. An argument broke out between them, and at some point, gunfire was exchanged.

The two men ran from the scene immediately after the shooting.

The 44-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the eye and multiple wounds to the arm. The Chicago Fire Department treated him at the scene before taking him to Christ Hospital, where he died.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the argument was about and who fired the first shots. The victim’s identity is still unknown.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area Two detectives are investigating.