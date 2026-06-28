Chicago Bears ‘assess’ land at Hammond’s Wolf Lake, team says

The Brief Drilling equipment was spotted near Wolf Lake over the weekend, which the Bears said was part of its assessment of the land for a new stadium. The latest developments come weeks after the team said it intends to build a new stadium in Hammond. Illinois lawmakers failed to pass a bill the Bears wanted to build a stadium in suburban Arlington Heights.



The Chicago Bears are assessing land near Hammond’s Wolf Lake as the team continues to weigh where to build a new stadium.

What we know:

The Northwest Indiana Times reported on Saturday that it spotted soil drilling equipment at the Wolf Lake Terminals, west of I-90.

This comes just weeks after the team announced its intentions to build a stadium in Hammond after Illinois lawmakers failed to pass a bill the team wanted for the construction of a stadium in suburban Arlington Heights.

In a statement, a Bears spokesperson said:

"This activity is part of the normal site evaluation process as we continue to advance our stadium development project in Hammond. We have an excellent option already in place and continue to assess additional parcels of land in the Wolf Lake region to ensure we place the stadium and mixed-use district in the very best location to serve all of Chicagoland."

The NWI Times reported that the land the drilling equipment was spotted on is home to logistics facilities, storage, and other private business uses.

It's still unclear the exact site the Bears would want to build a new stadium. Several other steps would have to be completed, including the passage of additional local taxes to help pay for construction before the stadium is actually built.