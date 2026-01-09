Bensenville burglary leads to high-speed chase, two arrested on I-290

The Brief Police responded to a burglary at Bella’s Bistro in Bensenville on Jan. 8, where an ATM was heavily damaged; a suspected stolen white Ford Explorer was later spotted nearby, leading to a multi-agency high-speed chase. The chase ended on I-290 after stop sticks disabled the vehicle; two suspects fled on foot but were apprehended, and police recovered about $10,000 in cash, cell phones, betting slips, and burglary tools. The suspects, Jermaine Traylor, 32, and Jeremy Jones, 36, were charged with multiple felonies including burglary, theft over $10,000, and possession of a stolen vehicle, and are being held in DuPage County Jail awaiting a court date.



A Bensenville burglary turned into a high-speed police chase on Thursday, according to Bensenville Police.

What we know:

On Jan. 8, police responded to a burglar alarm at Bella's Bistro, located at 471 W. Irving Park Road in Bensenville. Officers found a heavily damaged ATM machine.

Police had been aware of recent burglaries at gaming cafés in Prospect Heights. In those incidents, the offending vehicle was a white Ford Explorer with no registration, later determined to have been stolen from Chicago.

Around the same time of the burglary in Bensenville, Wood Dale Police saw a white Ford Explorer without plates traveling westbound on Irving Park Road, about a quarter of a mile from Bella's Bistro. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the car continued on, turning the situation into a high-speed chase southbound on Route 83. Police eventually lost sight of the vehicle.

Later, Elmhurst Police saw the car traveling eastbound on I-290 near North Avenue. Oak Brook Police were able to deploy stop sticks to puncture the front driver-side tire, stopping the vehicle in the eastbound I-290 express lanes. Then, the two suspects exited the car and fled on foot.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jeremy Jones (Bensenville Police)

After a brief pursuit, officers apprehended the suspects, as well as $10,000 in cash, two cell phones and betting slips from various gaming establishments inside the vehicle, along I-290, and from the suspects' pockets.

The suspects were identified as Jermaine Traylor, 32, and Jeremy Jones, 36. They have been charged with aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of burglary, criminal damage to property over $10,000, possession of burglary tools, and theft of over $10,000.

The suspects were transported to the DuPage County Jail.

What's next:

Their court date has not yet been scheduled.