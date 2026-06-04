Suburban Chicago man charged after Illinois Tollway worker killed on I-294

The Brief A Berwyn man has been charged with aggravated DUI involving death following a crash on Interstate 294 in Des Plaines. An Illinois Tollway worker was killed and two others were injured while performing pothole repairs early Saturday morning. Illinois State Police said Paul Ong was taken into custody at the scene and remains jailed pending his first court appearance.



A Berwyn man is facing a felony DUI charge after state police said he struck and killed an Illinois Tollway worker and injured two others during overnight road work on the Tri-State Tollway in Des Plaines.

What we know:

According to Illinois State Police, 37-year-old Paul R. Ong was arrested following a deadly crash that occurred around 4:26 a.m. May 30 on southbound Interstate 294 north of Devon Avenue near milepost 41.5.

Paul Ong | ISP

ISP said three Illinois Tollway workers were conducting pothole repairs when an SUV driven by Ong struck one of the workers.

State troopers responded to the scene and provided medical aid before the injured worker was transported to a hospital, where he died about a half hour later.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the worker as 52-year-old Calvin L. Holley of Chicago.

The two other tollway workers were also taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

ISP took Ong into custody at the scene. He has been charged with one count of aggravated driving under the influence involving death, a Class 2 felony.

What's next:

As of Wednesday, Ong remained in custody awaiting his first court appearance.