Betty White to star in holiday movie for Lifetime network

America’s favorite nonagenarian Betty White is primed to star in a Lifetime holiday movie.

In addition to White starring in the holiday film, it was also announced that Jamie Lee Curtis will direct, produce and star in “How We Sleep at Night: The Sara Cunningham Story,” a Lifetime movie about a Christian mother coming to terms with her son’s sexuality, according to Deadline.

In addition to the movie starring White, Lifetime is releasing a film from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and a project with journalist Robin Roberts, Deadline reports.

Ninety-eight years young, White has continued to maintain an active and vibrant career in Hollywood. This past decade, White lent her voice to “Toy Story” and “SpongeBob SquarePants” characters, starred in live-action comedies and dramas and even helmed SNL hosting duties in 2010.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began worsening in March, Twitter users were urgently inquiring about White, suggesting that she be moved into quarantine swiftly.

Reports would later indicate that White was in good health, practicing social distancing measures and necessary safety protocols at her Los Angeles home.

