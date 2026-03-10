Man, 24, found shot to death on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man was found shot to death late Monday night inside an apartment building in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.
What we know:
Officers responded to a call for service around 11:44 p.m. in the 800 block of West 66th Street, where they discovered an unresponsive man in a hallway with apparent gunshot wounds to the face and stomach, according to police.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Terrell Britten of Chicago by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Police said a weapon was recovered at the location. Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.
Area One detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.