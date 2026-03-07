Expand / Collapse search

Condo building partially collapses in Morton Grove: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  March 7, 2026 10:13pm CST
Morton Grove
MORTON GROVE, Ill. - A condo building partially collapsed in Morton Grove on Saturday, according to police.

What we know:

Around 9:30 p.m., Morton Grove Police said they were assisting the fire department with the evacuation of a condo building in the 5900 block of Lincoln Avenue due to a partial floor collapse.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

Officials advised the public to avoid the area.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Morton Grove Police Department.

